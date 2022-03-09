Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.72

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Topcon alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.