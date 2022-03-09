TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Shares of TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.99. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 1,488 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

