Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Shares Down 0.9%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Town and Country Financial alerts:

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Town and Country Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town and Country Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.