Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $151.19

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.19 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.72). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 132.48 ($1.74), with a volume of 31,516 shares traded.

TOWN has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Town Centre Securities from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.90. The company has a market cap of £71.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.43.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

