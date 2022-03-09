TradeStars 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63,054.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. TradeStars has a market cap of $1.39 million and $63,054.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.71 or 0.06500809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,031.02 or 0.99877263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00041682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044492 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars.

