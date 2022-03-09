Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.53.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.04 and its 200 day moving average is $181.59. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

