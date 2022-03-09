Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.07.

TCL.A stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,446. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$18.25 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

