Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$24.50 at National Bankshares

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$24.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.07.

TSE TCL.A traded up C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 129,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,446. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$18.25 and a 12 month high of C$26.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

