TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $4.29. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,575,823 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TGA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 375 ($4.91) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,387 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.