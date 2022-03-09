TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $4.29. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,575,823 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on TGA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 375 ($4.91) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
