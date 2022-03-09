Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) COO Keelan Adamson Sells 349,418 Shares of Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 69,331,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157,496. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.