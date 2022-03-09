Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.79. Transocean shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 498,869 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

