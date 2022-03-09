Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.85

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 223151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $948.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
