Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 608,264 shares.The stock last traded at $23.91 and had previously closed at $23.61.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

