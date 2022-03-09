Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,800

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.06) to GBX 2,020 ($26.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.58) to GBX 1,961 ($25.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.53).
LON TPK opened at GBX 1,262 ($16.54) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,222 ($16.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,482.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,573.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58.
About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
