Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,800

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.06) to GBX 2,020 ($26.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.58) to GBX 1,961 ($25.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.53).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,262 ($16.54) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,222 ($16.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,482.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,573.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,667.16).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

