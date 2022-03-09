Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.77

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.77 and last traded at $68.44, with a volume of 1408070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Trex by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,571,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

