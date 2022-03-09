Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.15. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 28,094 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$179.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.