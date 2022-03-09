Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) CEO Frank A. Bozich Sells 12,000 Shares

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 787,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

