Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Trinseo worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,776 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Trinseo by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 327,373 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trinseo by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trinseo by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of TSE opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,363. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

