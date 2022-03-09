Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 100.40 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 99.90 ($1.31). 2,055,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,296,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.90 ($1.26).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBOX. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.47) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.77) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.04. The firm has a market cap of £422.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Robert Orr bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,440 ($64,779.87).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

