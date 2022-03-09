Triton International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,219 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,410% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,405 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Triton International stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 396,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,404. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Triton International has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $70.17.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Triton International will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other Triton International news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,106 shares of company stock worth $1,582,779. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Triton International in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

