trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 111,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 980,997 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRVG. UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.37 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.66.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

