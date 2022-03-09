Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CEO Jean Francois Turgeon Sells 105,907 Shares

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TROX traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 3,056,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Tronox by 34.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tronox by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

