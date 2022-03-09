TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.59. 612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

