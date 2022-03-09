TrueShares Structured Outcome November ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ) Trading Down 0.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome November ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37. 1,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome November ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome November ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.