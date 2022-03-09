Truist Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

NYSE BVH opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $573.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

