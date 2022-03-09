Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Rush Street Interactive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.23.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

