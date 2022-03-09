Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 6,138 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 404.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $296.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.01 and a 200-day moving average of $326.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

