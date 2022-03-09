Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 67,284 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,284 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.11% of KAR Auction Services worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,024,000 after acquiring an additional 719,088 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,070,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,709,000 after purchasing an additional 243,930 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,768,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,237 shares during the last quarter.

KAR opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

