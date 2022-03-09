Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 601,576 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 601,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of Transocean as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $27,543,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Transocean by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,601,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Transocean Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.