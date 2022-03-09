Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

