Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Arconic worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Arconic by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arconic by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,437 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arconic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arconic (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

