Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,157 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,656,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,179,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

