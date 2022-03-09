Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 46.2% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.82. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.36 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

