Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.23 Million in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.19% of Universal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Universal by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Universal by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Universal by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 39.8% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

