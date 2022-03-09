Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.24 Million in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 134,128 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of SolarWinds at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWI. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

NYSE:SWI opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

