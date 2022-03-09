Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Dorman Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DORM. StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

