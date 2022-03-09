Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of STAG opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

