Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at about $983,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Weber Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weber Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

