Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 101,479 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of NMI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at about $13,253,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at about $6,898,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 369,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,891 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 32.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 155,676 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NMI by 216.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 152,290 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.56.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

