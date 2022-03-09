Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

