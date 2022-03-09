Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 34,191 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Yelp worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after acquiring an additional 250,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after buying an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Yelp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,159 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $27,191,000 after buying an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

