Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 106,477 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,477 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after buying an additional 2,032,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,145,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MCW. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491 over the last quarter.

MCW stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79.

About Mister Car Wash (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.