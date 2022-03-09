Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 4,770 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 13.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after buying an additional 82,639 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 339,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 235,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,976 shares of company stock worth $2,388,956 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Lumentum Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.