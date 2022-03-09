Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 4,780 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.20% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $983.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

