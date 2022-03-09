Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 6,271 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

