Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $2.18 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rayonier by 27.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,317 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rayonier by 923.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 700,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after purchasing an additional 631,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 208.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 523,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 12.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 346,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,528,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,587,000 after acquiring an additional 259,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:RYN opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

