Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $2.18 Million Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of VIZIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth $1,589,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,466,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VIZIO by 15,442.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in VIZIO by 1,762.1% in the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 535,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 507,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VIZIO by 273.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $90,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,550 shares of company stock worth $2,958,008 in the last three months.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -45.09.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

