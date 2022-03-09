Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

