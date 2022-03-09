Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 866,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,494,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,362,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPTX opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.09. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $117.08.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

