TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 221.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,922 shares of company stock worth $772,703 over the last three months.

Shares of TSP opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $79.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

